Flags used in the Thousand Flags event at the Park at River Walk during a previous event. / KGET

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — The Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club is hosting its ninth, Thousand Flags Memorial Day event this weekend.

The schedule is as follows:

Saturday 12 p.m. – Opening Flag Raising Ceremony with National Anthem

Saturday 8 p.m. – Flag Lowering Ceremony with Taps

Sunday 9 a.m. – Flag Raising Ceremony

Sunday 6 p.m. – Boy Scout Flag Retirement Ceremony

Sunday 8 p.m. – Flag Lowering Ceremony

Monday Memorial Day 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Patriotic Fair featuring exhibitors and food vendors

Monday Memorial Day 9 a.m. – Flag raising to half mast

Monday Memorial Day 12 p.m. Flag raising ceremony with Invocation, National Anthem, and the short program featuring donation presentation to Military organizations

Monday Memorial Day 4 p.m. – Final Flag Lowering Ceremony with Taps

Monday Memorial Day 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Flag sponsors may pick up their flag

The purpose of the event is to honor, remember, and appreciate those who served our country while also recognizing current military and first responders.

The public has the opportunity to sponsor a flag in honor of current or former military and first responder personnel.

Flag sponsorships are $50 per flag and can be pre-ordered through the Breakfast Rotary website.

All sponsors will be able to retrieve their flag at 3:30 p.m. on Monday May 29th.

For businesses interested in sponsoring the event, you can find information and benefits on the website, under the “Event Sponsorship” link.