Bakersfield Rotary Club makes $10,000 donation to Grossman Burn Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Rotary Club made a $10,000 donation to the Bakersfield Memorial Hospital’s Grossman Burn Center on Tuesday.

The club’s donation Tuesday is one of three they’ve committed to for a total of $25,000.

The pledge was made to one of the cre rooms in the burn center.

Rotary Club members — including KGET Vice President and General Manager Derek Jeffery — were there for the presentation.

Georgina Bickell, director at the Grossman Burn Center, said they are thankful for local support to treat patients.

“Bakersfield is a very giving community and to have the support of our community to help us keep this facility running as well as keeping up with the greatest and newest technology and equipment very much means a lot,” she said.

The burn center opened its new permanent space at Memorial Hospital in May.

The hospital says the center’s been up and running since 2016, operating out of a temporary facility.

The renovated space includes a seven-bed intensive care unit and also serves as an outpatient facility.