Bakersfield rotaries partnering to spruce up garden at The Mission at Kern County this weekend

Bakersfield Rotaries North and West are partnering to spruce up the garden area at The Mission at Kern County this weekend.

The Mission said the more than 30 volunteers two rotaries will be coming at around 8 a.m. on Saturday to work with the city of Bakersfield’s Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Coalition to plant new mulch, flowers and trees.

“As the weather warms in Bakersfield, the Mission provides shade and park-like areas throughout the campus for guests to feel both welcome and cool,” said Carlos Baldovinos, executive director of The Mission. “We are so grateful to community partners who help us keep our campus beautiful.”

