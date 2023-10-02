BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House’s “Galactic Gala” is returning on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The event will be held at the Bakersfield Country Club, located at 4200 Country Club Drive in Bakersfield, from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to organizers.

According to BRMH, Interested guests can choose from the following ticket options:

Galaxy – $10,000: Invitation for your guests to the pre-event VIP reception, one premium table for 10, sponsor acknowledgment on the BMRH website and event e-mails, full-page ad in event program, social media acknowledgment, recognition during the live in-person event and choice of exclusive signage in bar, auction or wine pull area.

– $10,000: Invitation for your guests to the pre-event VIP reception, one premium table for 10, sponsor acknowledgment on the BMRH website and event e-mails, full-page ad in event program, social media acknowledgment, recognition during the live in-person event and choice of exclusive signage in bar, auction or wine pull area. A New Hope – $5,000: Invitation to your attending guests to the pre-event VIP reception, premium table for eight, half-page ad in event program, social media acknowledgment, logo on BRMH website and event emails and sponsorship recognition during the event.

– $5,000: Invitation to your attending guests to the pre-event VIP reception, premium table for eight, half-page ad in event program, social media acknowledgment, logo on BRMH website and event emails and sponsorship recognition during the event. Universe – $3,000: Invitation to all attending guests to the pre-event VIP reception, four VIP tickets, one-fourth page ad in the event program and sponsorship recognition during the event.

– $3,000: Invitation to all attending guests to the pre-event VIP reception, four VIP tickets, one-fourth page ad in the event program and sponsorship recognition during the event. Social Star – $1,500: Invitation for your attending guests to the pre-event VIP reception, two VIP tickets, social media acknowledgment and social hour signage.

– $1,500: Invitation for your attending guests to the pre-event VIP reception, two VIP tickets, social media acknowledgment and social hour signage. Table of Eight – $1,200: Table of eight general admission seats.

– $1,200: Table of eight general admission seats. Ticket – $150: One general admission ticket.

BRMH said the event promises to be a night to remember, as they honor Mikie and Dan Hay with the Spirit of Giving Award, dine under the stars with Star Wars special guests and raise funds to benefit the programs and initiatives of the BRMH.

Those interested in attending the event can view admission options by clicking here.