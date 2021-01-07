Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House hosting online 24-hr Game-A-Thon fundraiser Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House has teamed up with Adventure Central to try to raise $10,000 in an online fundraiser Saturday.

The 24-hour Game-A-Thon fundraiser is scheduled to be live-streamed at 10 a.m. on the Adventure Central YouTube channel and will end at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Anthony Martin from Adventure Central will play video games on the live stream as they aim to reach their goal of raising $10,000 for the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House.

