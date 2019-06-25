Bakersfield revises recommendations on tax revenue

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A meeting will be held this week in order to discuss how to handle the unexpected tax revenue.

City Manager Alan Tandy sent out a memo to the city council that explained that the staff reviewed the tax revenue from the first quarter of 2019 and are now revising projections for this year and the next.

Some of the recommendations effect revenues for the public safety and vital services measure.

The citizens oversight committee will be holding a meeting this Wednesday to discuss and go over those recommendations. The meeting will take place at the City Hall North conference room on Truxtun Avenue at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FIFA – Copa America 2019

 
71
15
22
58
DÍAS
HORAS
MINUTOS
SEGUNDOS

Latest News

More Local News