Bakersfield revises recommendations on tax revenue

A meeting will be held this week in order to discuss how to handle the unexpected tax revenue.

City Manager Alan Tandy sent out a memo to the city council that explained that the staff reviewed the tax revenue from the first quarter of 2019 and are now revising projections for this year and the next.

Some of the recommendations effect revenues for the public safety and vital services measure.

The citizens oversight committee will be holding a meeting this Wednesday to discuss and go over those recommendations. The meeting will take place at the City Hall North conference room on Truxtun Avenue at 4 p.m.