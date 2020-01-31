Bakersfield restaurants celebrating Super Bowl with special menus, giveaways

People eat and watch football at a Buffalo Wild Wings, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. MGM Resorts International and Buffalo Wild Wings are launching a mobile football game app for customers to pick favorite NFL teams, choose weekly fantasy performers and make proposition picks. Officials said the goal is to expand later at Buffalo Wild Wings in states where sports betting is legal through a mobile app called BetMGM. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Several restaurants are open on Super Bowl Sunday for people to eat and watch the game.

Here’s a look at some of the restaurants that will be open on Sunday, their hours of operation, and any special game-day menus, giveaways or other activities they are holding.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Both Bakersfield locations — 3316 Coffee Road and 5677 Gosford Road — will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., after which it will be closed for an hour in preparation for the game. The restaurants will then be open from 2-11 p.m. Raffle items will be given away throughout the day at both locations.

Firehouse

The restaurant at 7701 White Lane Suite A3 as well as the Firehouse Rosedale Station located at 2905 Calloway Dr. will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight.

La Costa Mariscos

The restaurant located at 3401 Chester Ave. # B will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. while the one located at 10100 Stockdale Hwy. will open at 11 a.m.

The Padre Hotel

The Belvedere, located in the hotel at 1702 18th St., will have a Champagne Sunday Brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brimstone, also located in the hotel, will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

RJ’s Bar and Grill

The restaurant will be serving brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., after which it will offer a game-day menu with Happy Hour prices active all day. RJ’s is located at 9440 Hageman Rd. Suite C.

Que Pasa Mexican Cafe

The eatery, located at 9000 Ming Ave., will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Party platters featuring flautas, quesadillas, mini tacos and more will be available for $50 plus tax.

Señor Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant

The local restaurant located at 8450 Granite Falls Dr. will have brunch available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., after which it will serve lunch and dinner through 9 p.m. Happy Hour will be from 3-7 p.m.

Speakeasy Bar & Grill at 1933

The eatery, in partnership with Kern County Niner Empire 661, will be serving brunch with bottomless mimosas prior to a Super Bowl party that starts at 3:30 p.m. at 7900 Downing Ave.

Yard House

The new restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. at 10308 Stockdale Hwy.