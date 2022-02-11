Bakersfield restaurants and bars roll out deals for Super Bowl Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Whether you want to stick to the TV on Sunday, or make a beeline for the appetizers, plenty of establishments in Bakersfield have you covered.

You can expect a heavy blue and gold contingent at Red Zone Sports Bar and Grill. It’s a favorite of local Rams fan club Mob Squad 661, and both its Downtown and Southwest locations are open on gameday.

Bartender Christina Gonzalez says you’ll find lots of specials here on Sunday, from discounted drink buckets to 95 cent wings — and even a few raffles.

If you’re looking for more than just the big game, The BLVD downtown gives you lots of options. There are games for the kids, and bowling for the family, but don’t worry — you can still tune in to the action.

“There’s TVs everywhere, over 50 TVs in the venue, nine of which are over nine feet long,” operations manager Evan Flores said. “You’ll be able to see the game from anywhere.”

The BLVD offers a family package on game day with food and access to the arcade.

If margaritas are your Super Bowl drink of choice, Chuy’s on Rosedale might be for you. Manager Morgan Osborne says all drinks will be discounted on Sunday. The mesquite-style broiler also offers specials on southwest fare like tacos and burritos.

Of course, you might prefer to grab takeout wings or pizza for your own get-together. Restauranteurs agree, be careful with takeout orders, and plan ahead.

“I would say, expect a 30 minute wait,” Flores said. “So if you’re planning a party, call ahead of time, not right when your party’s starting.”

For popular takeout items like pizza, plan for wait times of up to an hour.