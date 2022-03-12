BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —Bakersfield kicks off its inaugural “Restaurant Week” event highlighting local shops around the city.

It’s Restaurant Week in Bakersfield meaning it’s time for some food, fun and some tasty deals while you can also get yourself entered in a chance to win some big money.

Restaurant Week is designated to give extra attention to local eateries and their popular dishes. Many restaurants are offering special deals to customers throughout the event.

“We are going to be doing a Rueben sandwich next week which is not something that we normally do,” Jeremy Suniga a cook at Porkchop and Bubba’s BBQ said. “We smoked some pastrami this week and we’re going to be serving that starting Monday.”

Places like Porkchop and Bubba’s BBQ, Café Smitten and Moo Creamery are some of the participating restaurants.

“Well we were really excited to see some of the specials,” Melissa Wood a Restaurant Week customer said. “We really love Moo Creamery and we wanted to support local restaurants.”

The event offers a mobile pass where customers can check in at each restaurant. By checking in once you’re entered in a chance to win a $100 restaurant gift card. Check in three times and you’ll be entered in a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card and a Bakersfield swag bag.

“I used to live in San Diego and they do Restaurant Week twice a year and so I think this is a great tradition to start in Bakersfield to get people out and see local restaurants and what they’re doing,” Wood said.

Restaurant Week goes until March 18, so you still have some time to go out there and get yourself entered in the chance to win some of that big dough.

You can find a full list of the participating restaurants through this link.