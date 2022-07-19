BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire broke out Monday at popular Bakersfield restaurant Mossman’s in central Bakersfield.

The owner, Rick Mossman, told 17 News they’re not sure how the fire started since they closed the restaurant at 8 p.m. and the last employee left around 8:30 p.m.

Mossman said the Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a fire in the kitchen vent hood. Mossman said there was some damage to the roof and some cleanup needed inside, but it shouldn’t take too long.

“The plan now is we’re getting it cleaned up real well and we’re hoping to be open by the end of the week,” Mossman said. “We’ll see what happens. And we definitely want to keep on track to get our millionth order of fish and chips before the end of August.”

Mossman said the fire gives them a good chance to remodel and get some new equipment.

The restaurant’s catering manager said they have a second restaurant that is home to their catering side of the business so upcoming events they are catering will not be affected.

BFD did not immediately respond to request for comment.