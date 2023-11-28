BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The local restaurant Mango Haus has been recognized as a Blue Zones Project Approved designation.

According to the Blue Zones Project Bakersfield, Mango Haus crafts real wholesome food. The owners built their restaurant and menu considering wellness.

“Here at Mango Haus, we are committed to actively promoting healthy choices and creating a supportive environment for the community,” Mano Haus owner Johnny Diaz said. “We know we can play a vital role in facilitating a positive change for our town. Our dedication to Blue Zones Project aligns with the growing awareness of the importance of wellness and will undoubtedly make a positive impact on the health and happiness of our customers and the community in beautiful Bakersfield.”

There will be a celebration at the Mango Haus at 3 p.m. followed by a mixer from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday.