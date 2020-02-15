Bakersfield residents reduced water use by more than 14 percent last year

Bakersfield residents continued to reduce their water use last year.

Residents reduced water use by more than 14 percent per person per day in 2019 compared to 2013, the last year before the state underwent a significant drought, according to an annual water use report the city released this week.

Around 154,000 residents currently served by the system saved 4,200 acre feet of water in 2019, largely because those residents have made conservation a habit, the city said. With 2019 being the 16th wettest year on record, citizens watered their lawns less frequently.

The water savings came even as Bakersfield continues to grow, with the city’s water system increasing by 20,000 users over the past six years and despite the fact that the state lifted its water use restrictions back in 2016.