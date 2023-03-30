BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – What does Bakersfield have to say about former President Trump’s grand jury indictment? KGET talked to a handful of people in Downtown Bakersfield Thursday afternoon after word first came down that Donald Trump had been indicted.

17 News was limited by the fact that the certainty of what is contained in the indictment was unknown, but we’ve all heard plenty of informed speculation — as had the people who were interviewed.

Laura Hart said she suspects the indictment was justified.

“He has hush-moneyed a lot of people,” she said. “I mean, that’s where billionaires get to where they’re going. You know, their bank statements are funny. Remember, he didn’t really come forth with his taxes either. Everything every step of the way tells me that it’s probably true.”

Adriana Fuentes said it was about time.

“It’s been a long time that we’ve all been waiting for something to be done against this monster, in my opinion,” she said. “And I think finally justice – hopefully, eventually, we can finally nail him down for all his crimes.”

Sara G., who asked that her last name not be used, said the indictment feels like karma.

“I’m OK with that,” she said. “I think this is deserved. I think he did a few shading things and this is karma.”

Samuel Ocampo said it matters to him that Trump has proclaimed his faith in God.

“Everybody needs the Lord in their life,” Ocampo said, “so I saw him proclaiming that — and I feel like he would be a good fit to be that president again. As far as these things right here you’re bringing up, I mean, nobody’s perfect.”

This news is fresh and we’re just starting to hear reactions from the former president’s supporters, so we’ll see what public opinion sounds like in the hours and days ahead.