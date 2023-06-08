BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residents can qualify for a free air purifier to help against the potential effects of wildfire smoke, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District said.

The air pollution control district is restarting its Clean Air Rooms program for qualifying residents within the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District’s boundaries.

First-time applicants can apply and check their eligibility at the district’s website. The program is designed for disadvantaged and low-income communities.

Once approved, a whole-room air purifier and one filter replacement will be shipped to your home.

The air purifiers that will be distributed are certified by the California Air Resources Board and can reduce indoor particulate matter by over 90% in a sealed environment, according to the district.

For more information visit the Valley Air website or call 661-392-5500. To apply for the program, click here.