Bakersfield residents invited to join energy saving competition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield residents are invited to join in the fight to save energy by competing against other cities in the state for the title of “Energy Saving Superhero.”

The competition is put on by OhmConnect, which will award the winning city $50,000 in educational scholarships. Mayor Karen Goh is joining the mayors of San Jose, Oakland, and Fresno in the campaign to scale back energy use at critical times to keep the power flowing across the grid.

Each city will also receive 25,000 free smart thermostats to be distributed to local households that choose to participate. Those thermostats automatically reduce energy use at key times.

To get involved, just sign up for free with OhmConnect’s website.