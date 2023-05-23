BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Bakersfield residents have cleared over 100,000 pounds of trash from their homes thanks to multiple drop off events this year, officials said.

The City of Bakersfield hosted a dump-drop off at Riverlakes Ranch on May 13. The event collected 20,900 pounds of trash, 4,500 pounds of metal, 540 pounds of recycling, 430 e-waste items, 110 mattresses, and eight tires.

The city has collected more than 115,000 pounds of trash, 48,000 pounds of metal and 6,400 pounds of recycling this year, according to a social media post by the City of Bakersfield.

These events are funded by the Public Safety & Vital Services Measure and the next one is tentatively set for June.