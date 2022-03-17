BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Festivities continue in Kern County, as many started celebrating St. Patrick’s Day as early as noon. Hundreds are flocking to local bars and restaurants to get in on the action as the pandemic loosens its grip on the holidays. It’s the perfect day to get into the Irish spirit in Bakersfield. Bonus points if you have a kilt.

The Bakersfield Fire Department’s Pipes and Drums Band held its first ever St. Patrick’s Day performance … after spending the past two years sidelined by the pandemic.

“We started the St. Patrick’s Day festivities for the Bakersfield Fire Dept. to give back to our firefighters, who throughout the year, give to the community and our nonprofits,” said Tim Ortiz of the Bakersfield Fire Dept.

The band played at Pyrenees Cafe. Restaurant owners around town expect massive crowds a welcome change from the last two St. Patrick’s days.

“It’s a breath of fresh air,” said Julie Crawford, the owner of Pyrenees. “It finally feels normal for a change.”

Moses: Just a few streets away, the Guild House served an Irish-inspired menu.

“We have a lovely Irish stew. It’s got lamb and beef, lots of vegetables,” said Diane Hoffman, a Waitress at Guild House. “I think someone’s coming later with some Irish beer to give everyone a taste.”

Guild House is run by volunteers, donating every dollar to a local nonprofit called the Henrietta Weill Child Guidance Center.

“You’re enjoying yourself, and doing a good deed,” said Hala El-Ansary, a Waitress at Guild House. “Everyone wants to help. And they’re calling saying, ‘what can I do?’ It’s a beautiful feeling.”

If you want to see a full list of all the St. Patrick’s Day deals around town, click here.