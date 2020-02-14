Bakersfield resident charged in federal court to intent, conspiracy to distribute meth

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal grand jury charged a Bakersfield resident on Friday with intent and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Fayth Shamariah Jones, 22, was indicted along with 23-year-old Jonte Deon Scott Jr. and 22-year-old Donald Conferlete Carney Jr., both of Florida.

According to court documents, the defendants were traveling north on Highway 99 in Merced County when law enforcement officers attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver began driving at speeds reaching up to 120 miles per hour. After about 10 minutes, the officers cornered the vehicle in a cul-de-sac.

After conducting a search of the vehicle, officers found more than 24 kilograms of meth..

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine.