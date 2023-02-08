(KGET) — Mervan Ergun, the Bakersfield resident who lost 11 members of his family in Monday’s massive earthquake in Turkey, has arrived in the country but faces obstacles to reach his destination.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake has killed more than 11,000 people so far, according to officials.

Mervan Ergun / Photo: KGET

Ergun arrived in Istanbul — Turkey’s capital and largest city — but the situation remains chaotic as he tries to reach his hometown of Antakya in the southern region.

Turkish media reports flights to Adana — the closest city with a functioning airport — are free of charge, but for reasons still unclear there are currently no planes flying to that city.

According to Ergun’s relatives, Ergun is considering his options, including hitching a ride to southern Turkey with rescue workers.

The drive is 17 hours under the best of conditions and many roads are damaged or otherwise blocked.

