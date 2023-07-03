BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rescue crews needed to save one person from the Kern River at Hart Park on Monday afternoon, the Bakersfield Fire Department said.

Emergency crews were called to the Kern River near Lake Ming just after 12:30 p.m. for several reports of someone in the river.

Bakersfield Fire Capt. Quincy Sloan said one person was able to get themselves out of the river, but another was unable to get out and crews went out to get them. Sloan said the Bakersfield Fire Department has responded to 11 separate rescue calls at the river so far this season.

“Make sure that if you are going anywhere near this river, you do have a personal flotation device and stay 10 feet away,” Sloan said. “Don’t swim in the river.”

Officials continue to urge visitors to stay out of the Kern River. It is fast-moving with a strong undercurrent and likely other debris that someone may get trapped by.