BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy has been elected Speaker of the House of the 118th Congress after 15 tense rounds of voting.

In the 15 vote, McCarthy received 216 votes, New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries received 212. Six members “present,” lowering the majority threshold to 215.

McCarthy won election of the speakership after four days of votes that included negotiations with fellow members of his party who had refused to support him.

It has been reported McCarthy made multiple concessions to as many as 20 members who held out support.

Central Valley legislators Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford) and California Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) issued statements Friday night celebrating the drawn out vote that McCarthy eventually won.

“There is no one who will work harder to bring people together to solve our toughest challenges,” Fong said in a statement.

Rep. David Valadao supported McCarthy for House Speaker throughout and criticized hardline Republican members who refused to vote for McCarthy.

“While I’m glad we were able to come together as Republicans to elect Speaker McCarthy, I am deeply disappointed in the handful of my colleagues who have treated this process like a game,” Valadao said in a statement Friday.

“I look forward to working closely with my friend, neighbor, and colleague Speaker McCarthy to help better the lives of Central Valley families.”

McCarthy tweeted: “I hope one thing is clear after this week: I will never give up. And I will never give up for you, the American people.”