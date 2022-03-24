BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield ranked 67th most expensive rental market in the nation last month, according to a recent survey.

Rental platform Zumper took into account 100 cities across the U.S., analyzing more than 1 million active rental listings. Zumper says the price of one bedroom rentals in Bakersfield was up nearly 18% compared to the same time last year.

Nationwide, the median one-bedroom rental hit an all-time high in February of $1,400 a month.

Meanwhile, state officials extended the COVID-19 rent relief program through the end of the month. The state will help tenants with unpaid rent and utilities owed from April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2022. Landlords can also get reimbursed for an eligible renter’s unpaid rent.

Eligible households may get up to 18 months of assistance to cover rent debt accrued during the pandemic.

You can learn more about the program at this link.