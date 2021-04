BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Relay For Life is “Painting the Town Purple” tomorrow, April 10 ahead of Relay for Life, which is taking place virtually on May 1.

They will be decorating Truxtun Avenue between Oak Street and Union Avenue from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

If you would like to participate, decorations can be picked up in the Truxtun Avenue parking lot of First Presbyterian Church.

For more information, or to register for Relay for Life please click here.