BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Interested in getting rid of your bulky items and helping the environment at the same time? “Bakersfield Recycles Day” is just around the corner.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Mechanics Bank Arena South Parking Lot, located at 1001 Truxtun Ave.

Organizers say people are encouraged to drop off electronic items, large and small household items including mattresses, tires, used motor oil filters, used clothing, shoes and linens, surplus construction materials batteries and other recyclable material.

The local effort to recycle is part of the Keep America Beautiful “America Recycles Day”.