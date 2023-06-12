BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s Recreation & Parks Department will be holding a bathing suit drive on Thursday, June 15.

The event will be held at the city’s four pools — McMurtrey Aquatic Center, Jefferson Pool, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Pool and Silver Creek Pool — from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Anyone bringing in a new or gently used bathing suit will have free entry to the pools.

The purpose behind the bathing suit drive is to provide safe swimwear for people entering the pool, and to keep the environment of the community pools healthy.

“If you try to get into a pool with a cotton T-shirt, jean shorts, it actually can impede your ability to stay above water,” said Rec. & Parks Supervisor II Katharine Dye in a video. “We want people to have proper swim attire; it affects the chemistry, the maintenance of the pool. Different fibers get into the filters.”

The event is sponsored by Today Cleaners.

Locations of the city pools can be found here.