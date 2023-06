BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Recreation and Parks’ Movies in the Park event will continue on June 16 at Wilson Park with a showing of “The Lion King.”

All showings begin at dusk and are free to enter with refreshments available for purchase.

Moviegoers are encouraged to bring picnic gear, lawn chairs, blankets, family and friends.

For more information on Movies in the Park, you can call Bakersfield Recreation and Parks directly at 661-326-3866 or visit their website.