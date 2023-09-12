BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s Recreation and Parks department has started to introduce electric-powered landscaping equipment, according to the city.

The effort comes as state regulations are starting to require a transition away from gas-powered equipment, the city said.

According to the city, the Recreation and Parks Department currently has 40 pieces of battery-operated equipment, including leaf blowers and trimmers, that are now in use and being utilized at the city’s parks.

The city also said they are utilizing the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District’s Zero Emission Landscape Equipment Voucher program to cover the costs of the equipment.

Keith Howell, the department’s Parks Superintendent, said the city plans on replacing nearly 500 pieces of equipment.