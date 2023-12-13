BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Organizations around Kern County are teaming up for narcan training among other things for an upcoming recovery pop-up.

Bakersfield Recovery Services, along with KRV Bridge Connection, are hosting a recovery pop-up event on Dec. 19 in an effort to help those struggling with substance abuse. Organizers will be at the Kern Valley Library from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The library is located at 7054 Lake Isabella Blvd.

The event will feature narcan training for those who accept it, and aims to inform visitors about the dangers alcohol and addiction can present to families.

If you know someone who is struggling, the Substance Use Access Line is 866-266-4898, and the Crisis Hotline is 988.