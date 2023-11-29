BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Jose Arredondo Family Multiservice Center opened its doors in east Bakersfield Wednesday morning.

The center is located just off Beale Avenue and Highway 178, the center offers a variety of services to the community.

Named after the Jose Arredondo Family, the property was provided by them. Bakersfield Recovery Services has been in the neighborhood for almost 40 years.

And wanted to build the center in east Bakersfield to be close to the Outpatient Clinic. The center aims to especially help those struggling with substance abuse through partnerships.

“Flood Ministries, The Mission… You need care? And with drugs and alcohol? We’ll help you there. Medical, food distribution, parenting classes, computer classes…” said Gilbert LaRoque, Executive Director of Bakersfield Recovery Services. “We partner with Project Higher Up, we partner with all these different… The Health Department and there’s so many things, And this is just the place to come so we can help you navigate that process.”

Equipped with computers, a playground, entertainment for kids, restrooms and more. The 16 hundred square feet facility was made possible with $75 thousand in donations

The center is located at 1505 Owens St., and walk-ins are always welcome. It’s open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, you can call 661-615- 2660.