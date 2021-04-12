Bakersfield Recovery Services holds ribbon cutting ceremony for community garden

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Recovery Services teamed up with Apple Core Inc. to build the Grace Street Community Garden downtown.

Men and women who are struggling with addiction have been able to work the garden and make sure it’s thriving, and take weekly classes on nutrition, healthy cooking and growing their own food.

Now that it’s a little safer to gather in groups, organizers hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate the community garden. Mayor Karen Goh was there along with Councilman Andrae Gonzales and other local leaders.