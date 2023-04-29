BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police teamed up with the city’s recovery services to raise awareness about fentanyl and the impact it is making in the community.

The two agencies hosted a community collaborative Saturday at the Fox Theater and the event provided information on how to identify fentanyl, what to do if someone is exposed to or poisoned by it, and services available to those who are battling with drug addiction.

“We are in a crisis and fentanyl is impacting every element of our society. Over 250 Bakersfield residents died in 2022 because of fentanyl poisoning,” BPD chief Greg Terry told 17 News. “The number of deaths we saw in 2022 was double the number of deaths from 2021.”

Gilbert LaRoque, program director for Bakersfield Recovery Services also chimed in on the fentanyl crisis. “This is a social problem, this is a world problem. It’s not about class anymore it’s not about gender. It happens to everyone,” LaRoque said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

The Kern County coroner’s office reported that local deaths associated with the illicit opioid in 2022 numbered 252, an increase over 2021’s total.

This crisis does not just affect adults as in the last year, 17 News has also reported cases of parents stating their kids suffered drug poisoning at school from candies, most commonly known as rainbow fentanyl.