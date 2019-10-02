Bakersfield receives $3 million grant for improvements at Kaiser Permanente Sports Village

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Parks service has awarded a $3 million grant to the City of Bakersfield for construction projects and improvements at Kaiser Permanente Sports Village.

The grant requires the city to put up matching funds of $3 million, which will by provided through Measure N revenue.

“This grant provides important funding to help address the increasing demand for youth sports facilities within the City and demonstrates how the community can leverage outside grant dollars by having the Bakersfield Public Safety and Vital Services Measure funds available,” said city Director of Recreation and Parks Dianne Hoover.

The money will go toward the construction of five new youth football fields, a restroom and concession stand, parking lots, sports field lighting and landscaping.

The 170-acre sports complex is located along Taft Highway between Ashe and Gosford roads. The site currently has 12 soccer fields, two youth football fields, playgrounds, more than a mile of paved walkways and a gated stadium available for any field sport with a reservation.