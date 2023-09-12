BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Recreation and Parks will be holding discounted first aid and CPR classes starting on Sept. 16, according to the city.

The city said that a grant from First 5 Kern has provided discounted courses for pediatric first aid, CPR and AED, and water safety. The courses are offered for parents, grandparents, expecting parents and childcare providers of children five years old and younger.

According to the city, all courses will be held at the Community House located at 2020 R St. in Bakersfield from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following days:

Saturday, Sept. 16

Saturday, Oct. 14

Saturday, Nov. 4

Those interested must pre-register in person at the McMurtrey Aquatic Center, which is located at 1325 Q St. People must be 12 years and older to participate in the class.

According to the city, an American Red Cross certification will be issued for passing the class.

For more information, visit the city’s website.