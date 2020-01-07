Bakersfield ranks sixth in new study of top large cities for police officers

Bakersfield has ranked among the top large cities for police officers, according to a new study from business insurance company AdvisorSmith.

In the new report, Bakersfield was ranked sixth among the best cities for officers and deputies to work in. In a ranking of 374 cities across different sizes, Bakersfield ranked 34th, with a reported average salary of $80,890 — 24 percent higher than the national average — and more than 1,300 jobs.

AdvisorSmith’s rankings were based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Sperling’s Best Places’ Cost of Living Index.

The study can be found at https://bit.ly/2upXGex.