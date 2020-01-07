Breaking News
FOG DELAYS TUESDAY 1/7/20-Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District (3 hours) … Liberty High School Bus routes 17, 10, 26, and 24 (2 hours) …Shafter High School (2 hours) … Richland School District (2 hours) … Belridge Elementary School District (3 hours)

Bakersfield ranks sixth in new study of top large cities for police officers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BPD Bakersfield Police Department logo bpd

BPD – Bakersfield Police Department

Bakersfield has ranked among the top large cities for police officers, according to a new study from business insurance company AdvisorSmith.

In the new report, Bakersfield was ranked sixth among the best cities for officers and deputies  to work in. In a ranking of 374 cities across different sizes, Bakersfield ranked 34th, with a reported average salary of $80,890 — 24 percent higher than the national average — and more than 1,300 jobs.

AdvisorSmith’s rankings were based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Sperling’s Best Places’ Cost of Living Index. 

The study can be found at https://bit.ly/2upXGex.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News