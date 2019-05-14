Bakersfield ranks low on fittest cities index

 Bakersfield has been ranked 94th in the newly released American Fitness Index. The American College of Sports Medicine takes multiple factors into consideration for the annual index, icluding access to safe bike lanes, fruit and vegetable intake and smoking. 

For the second consecutive year, Arlington, Virginia takes the top spot among the 100 largest cities in the country. 

While several Californian cities ranked high on the list, Bakersfield ranked low for a number of reasons, including high obesity, asthma, high pedestrian fatalities, and low access to recreation centers like baseball diamonds and basketball courts. Out of a possible hundred, Bakersfield’s average personal health score averaged 28 points. 

You can compare cities and view the entire report here. 

