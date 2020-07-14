Bakersfield ranks 99th out of 100 on ‘fittest cities’ list

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Maybe reconsider that slice of pie.

The annual list of fittest cities compiled by The American College of Sports Medicine and the Anthem Foundation has Bakersfield coming in at a flabby 99 out of 100 ranked cities. Researchers examined factors such as air quality, recreational facilities and personal behaviors including getting enough exercise and eating well.

Arlington, Va. ranked best among the cities examined. Last place went to Oklahoma City, Okla.

It’s hot out, but an early morning walk or bike ride could be just the thing to start the day — and maybe move Bakersfield a few notches away from the bottom of the list.