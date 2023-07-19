BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A study conducted by QuoteWizard revealed Bakersfield ranks number seven out of 70 cities when it comes to worst drivers.

The research team at QuoteWizard analyzed the driver quality from insurance quotes in 70 of the largest cities in the United States from 2023 and ranked each city for its incidents.

The incidents analyzed for the study include speeding tickets, accidents, DUIs and citations.

Bakersfield ranked number seven out of the 70 cities.

Other California cities with the top 10 worst drivers include:

Riverside coming in at 3rd

Fresno coming in at 5th

Los Angeles coming in at 10th

In the incidents analyzed for the study, Bakersfield ranked number two out of the cities with the worst DUIs and citations, according to QuoteWizard.

In the study conducted by QuoteWizard, no California cities made it on the list of best drivers but Detroit ranked number one on the list.