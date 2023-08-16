BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield ranks 70th out of 200 United States cities when it comes to the best cities for thrift shopping in 2023, according to one study.

According to Lawn Love, 200 of the biggest United States cities were compared by five categories and ranked.

The five categories included access to thrift stores, consignment shops, flea markets and specialty reuse stores, such as Goodwill, according to Lawn Love.

Bakersfield ranks 70th just after Eugene, Oregon (69th) and before St. Paul, Minnesota (71st), according to Lawn Love.

Here is a list of thrift stores in the Bakersfield are:

Bernard Thrift

Downtown Thrift

Junk-Atique Outlet Thrift Store

Lily’s Thrift treasures

Vogue-ish

In Your Wildest Dreams

Meritus Mall

A dream Shared

Blue World

Bakersfield Vintage

National Thrift Store Day is Thursday, Aug. 16, and a neat way to celebrate would be going to a local thrift shop and thrifting some second-hand goods.

The top five cities that rank best for thrift shopping include:

New York, New York

Los Angeles, California

Houston, Texas

San Antonio, Texas

Chicago, Illinois

According to Lawn Love, Los Angeles is a “top destination” for clothes and general merchandise, even some in high-end labels. Los Angeles also has the most estate sales and Goodwills.