BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While California is widely known as a liberal state, it’s also home to a significant number of conservative areas, and topping that list is the city of Bakersfield.

According to a Property Club article, the most conservative city in California is Bakersfield. The article states Bakersfield is known for its strong conse­rvative character and agricultural heritage­.

Bakersfield ranked as the eighth-most conservative city in the United State­s in a Seattle Post-Intellige­ncer article from August 2005.

Other cities that made the Property Club list were Fresno at number two, followed by Clovis, Simi Valley, Murrieta, Temecula, Yorba Linda, Villa Park Redding, and with number ten on the list, Escondido.