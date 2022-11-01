Whether you enjoy fine dining at a five-star restaurant or trying out a local mom-and-pop eatery, California is the place to try new food, a new study from WalletHub shows.

Three cities from the Golden State, San Francisco, Sacramento and San Diego, ranked in the top 10 for the best food cities in America.

The study evaluated 29 food-related metrics, such as restaurants per capita and sales tax, and compiled them into two categories, affordability and diversity, accessibility and quality.

Each metric was graded, resulting in a 100-point scale, with 100 being the “best” food city in the U.S.

Cities received a score for the two categories and the overall score determined their ranking.

San Francisco ranked 4th with an overall score of 65,10. Sacramento ranked 6th with an overall score of 62.89. Lastly, San Diego ranked 10th with an overall score of 60.78.

WalletHub included 182 cities from across the U.S.in the study.

California Cities that earned a spot on the list

15th: Los Angeles (Los Angeles County) – 58.16 points

20th: Oakland (Alameda County) – 56.23 points

39th: Santa Ana (Orange County) – 51.41 points

45th: San Jose (Santa Clara County) – 49.98 points

49Th: Anaheim (Orange County) – 49.53 points

63rd: Fresno (Fresno County) – 48.25 points

71st: Santa Rosa (Sonoma County) – 46.47 points

76th: Bakersfield (Kern County) – 45.97 points

77th: Garden Grove (Orange County) – 45.83 points

82nd: Stockton (San Joaquin County) – 45.55 points

84th: Long Beach (Los Angeles County) – 45.49 points

86th: Modesto (Stanislaus County) – 45.16 points

89th: Glendale (Los Angeles County) – 44.94 points

90th: Oceanside (San Diego County) – 44.91 points

98th: Chula Vista (San Diego County) – 44.12 points

118Th: Irvine (Orange County) – 42.85 points

119th: Huntington Beach (Orange County) – 42.80 points

130Th: Oxnard (Ventura County) – 41.56 points

136th: Riverside (Riverside County) – 41.00 points

139th: Fremont (Alameda County) – 40.80 points

142nd: Santa Clarita (Los Angeles County) – 40.46 points

161st: San Bernardino (San Bernardino County) – 38.32 points

163rd: Ontario (San Bernardino County) – 37.89 points

168th: Rancho Cucamonga (San Bernardino County) – 36.49 points

177th: Fontana (San Bernardino County) – 32.10 points

Moreno Valley, located in Riverside County, was ranked 180th on the list, making it the lowest-ranked California city in the study. The city earned 32.10 points for its overall score.

The complete study can be viewed here.

Portland, Oregon, was considered the top food city in the U.S. The city earned an overall score of 69.96.