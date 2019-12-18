Bakersfield rally calls for impeachment, removal of President Trump from office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nationwide rallies took place Tuesday as protesters called for President Donald Trump’s removal from office.

A local rally at the Liberty Bell in Downtown Bakersfield wrapped up just afer 5 p.m. The rallies across the country come just a day before a House vote on impeachment.

“I believe the GOP is enabling a man to actually committ crimes, to disregard our constitution, and I’m seriously concerned for the future of our republic,” veteran James Lee Stanley said.

A debate and vote on impeaching President Trump begins Wednesday in Washington.

You can watch special coverage of the day’s proceedings on 17 News streaming KGET.com coverage “Impeachment Wrap: Where Does America Stand?” Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.