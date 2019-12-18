Breaking News
WIND ADVISORY FOR KERN COUNTY..WINDS TUESDAY COULD GUST NEAR 40MPH IN THE VALLEY, 65MPH IN THE MOUNTAIN AREAS

Bakersfield rally calls for impeachment, removal of President Trump from office

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nationwide rallies took place Tuesday as protesters called for President Donald Trump’s removal from office.

A local rally at the Liberty Bell in Downtown Bakersfield wrapped up just afer 5 p.m. The rallies across the country come just a day before a House vote on impeachment.

“I believe the GOP is enabling a man to actually committ crimes, to disregard our constitution, and I’m seriously concerned for the future of our republic,” veteran James Lee Stanley said.

A debate and vote on impeaching President Trump begins Wednesday in Washington.

You can watch special coverage of the day’s proceedings on 17 News streaming KGET.com coverage “Impeachment Wrap: Where Does America Stand?” Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News