BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — People around the world are coming together in support of Ukraine including right here in Bakersfield.

A small group of supporters gather at the corner of Stockdale Highway and California Avenue Monday night in support of Ukraine.

Supporters could be heard saying, “We pray for the fighting. We pray for their families.”

They called for an end to the Russian attacks and have a message for the people of Ukraine:

“We love you, we’re proud of you. we support you 100 percent, everybody in Bakersfield, Kern County, everybody supports them, loves them and is looking out for for them. We are praying right now for them,” said another supporter.

If you want to help the people of Ukraine, you can find resources here.