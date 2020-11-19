Bakersfield puts hen ordinances on hold over lawsuit, issues temporary restraining order

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield has placed a temporary restraining order on its hen ordinances that would have allowed residents to raise chickens on their residential property.

The council directed the Bakersfield city attorney to issue the restraining order in response to a lawsuit filed by Citizens for the Preservation of R-1 Zones, the city said Thursday. The restraining order means residents can not raise or maintain hens within residential areas.

City officials said the restraining order would save taxpayers from legal fees associated with the litigation.

In September, the council narrowly approved an ordinance that would have allowed residents to raise up to eight hens on their property if they had the required space.