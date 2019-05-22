Bakersfield protesters rally to stop abortion bans Video Video

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Protesters in almost all 50 states, including some in Bakersfield, rallied against abortion bans on Tuesday afternoon.

Roe v. Wade, passed in 1973, was the landmark Supreme Court ruling that gave women the right to abort their pregnancies. However, many are worried this ruling could be reversed.

According to a study by the American Journal of Public Health, one in four women will have an abortion before age 45.

Many women are like Robin Gardner of Bakersfield, who chose to end her pregnancy six years before it was legal.

"I was 18 years old, it was 1967. I was scared to death," she said. "I don't want to live in a country that would take such a massive step back."

She says today's protests against abortion bans feel like de ja vu.

Last week, Alabama passed the nation's strictest abortion law, making it a felony for doctors to perform the procedure at any stage of pregnancy. Like Alabama, many other states have also passed their own versions of the Heartbeat Bill recently.

As a result, protesters argue that the ban is unconstitutional.

These bans beg the question: what would happen if the U.S. Supreme Court did overturn its Roe v. Wade ruling?

"I think women would go ahead and do whatever they had to do if they wanted to have an abortion. If a woman doesn't want to have a child, there are usually reasons behind that, and they might be desperate," said Kelly Hediger, a professor at Lady Justice Law School in Bakersfield. "It's back-alley abortions, the unhealthy abortions. It's not being able to care for them afterward."

Hediger believes these bans will not stop abortions altogether.

"There's still going to be doctors that perform the abortions anyway, and go ahead and take the criminal sentence or take the jail term or take the fine," she said.

Bakersfield protester Tom Gelder added, "the more that they try to ban abortions for women, (people) will stand up and say, 'this is not the type of country I want to live in.'"

"I think that the decision a woman makes, which is an extremely personal decision, is between her and God. It doesn't involve anyone else," said protester Sylvia Ray.