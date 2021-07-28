Bakersfield procession held to honor fallen Kern Hero, Deputy Phillip Campas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield gave a hero’s sendoff with a procession that lasted for up to 30 minutes.

This was a procession for a fallen hero who gave the ultimate sacrifice, his life, to protect the people he served across Kern county.



Deputy Phillip Campas will be remembered.

On Tuesday, Bakersfield brought together all of law enforcement and first responders for a procession.

17 News captured the procession from the very beginning when Campas’ body left the coroner’s office to the end where he was taken to Greenlawn Cemetery.

Campas won’t only be just remembered as a soldier or even protector but also instead as a little boy who played baseball.

“I coached baseball here in Kern county and Mr. Campas was one of the ball players,” Deputy Campas’ Former Baseball Coach Rudy Plaza said. “He grew up and played sports with my family and family members. I’m here to pay respects to Mr. Campas.”

Along the way flags were raised across intersections for not only the fallen hero but for all of law enforcement.

“It’s a very sad day but it’s beautiful to see all these officers and everybody out for their support for the law enforcement community,” Paul Martinez, a Bakersfield father said.”

Citizens from all over came to give their respect to Campas and our own day to day heroes in blue who risk their lives protecting others. People stood in salute, raised flags, and broke in tears as Campas and the rest of Kern’s first line of defense passed by.

“I came home and I told my husband, I said, I love you,” Amanda Roberts, a Bakersfield wife said. “I know we’ve been through some stuff over the last seven years but I love you.”

Even in his death Campas has done what many have failed to do. He united a community regardless of race, politics and beliefs. He united Kern.

“He always shined like a star,” Plaza said. “No matter what he did. His father showed him to be the best that he could always be, and that’s what he did.”

Campas has become a beacon of unity for many over the last couple of days and will continue to be remembered by the community as hero, a father, and even as a boy who loved baseball.