BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 42nd annual Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast returns Thursday morning at the Mechanics Bank Convention Center.

The theme for this year’s event is “One Nation Under God.”

Former Ohio Congressman Bob McEwen is the keynote speaker. McEwen served six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and is now the executive director of the Council for National Policy.

The event begins at 6:40 a.m. and organizers say tickets will be available at the door for $25.