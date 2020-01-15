Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast set for Jan. 23 at Mechanics Bank Convention Center

The annual Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast is set to take place later this month.

Locals, regardless of their political or religious affiliation will gather gather to pray for leaders of the community, state and nation.

This year’s keynote speaker is founder of Influencers Global Ministries Rocky Fleming.

The Prayer Breakfast takes place on Jan. 23 at the Mechanics Bank Convention Center.

Tickets to the Prayer Breakfast can be purchased at Hodel’s Country Dining, Mechanics Bank Convention Center ticket office, Mossman’s, Watson Realty, at City Hall or at the door on the morning of the event.