Bakersfield police to test for new Explorers

The Bakersfield police department is looking to recruit some new Explorers.

Testing to become an Explorer takes place Thursday, May 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rabobank Convention Center. It’s located at 1001 Truxtun Ave.

The Bakersfield Police Department says you must be between 14-and-a-half years old and 20 years old, and have a cumulative GPA of 2.0.

The department says you should also have a general interest and appreciation for law enforcement, and should be “of good moral character.”

If you’re under 18 years old, you need parental consent.

Explorers learn about conducting policework and gain experience in work like crime prevention, community relations, fingerprinting, leadership, and officer safety.

To take the exam, all you’ll need is a picture ID — either a school, driver’s license, or California state ID.

For more information, call advisors, Ynez Contreras at 661-326-3054 or Alysen Gelinas at 661-326-3922.