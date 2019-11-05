Bakersfield Police to roll out first phase of body cameras Wednesday

The Bakersfield City Council approved the Bakersfield Police Department’s plan to launch the first phase of body-worn cameras by Wednesday.

According to BPD, the first 210 body cameras have been purchased and will be released in phases, beginning with the Department’s Impact Unit.

The Gang Unit will wear the cameras by Saturday.

“It captures what it can see through its lens,” Sgt. Nathan McCauley with the Bakersfield Police Department said. “The quality is good. I was a part of the pilot program and wore one of these for about a year, so I had a good working knowledge of how [the cameras] work.”

Along with the camera’s use for collecting evidence, McCauley said the body-worn cameras may help ease tense interactions between officers and the public.

“It was an effective tool for sort of deescalating situations,” McCauley said. “When you’re coming in and saying, ‘Hey you’re being recorded here, you have this camera on you,’ it got people to calm down.”

Public Information Officer for the City of Bakersfield, Joe Conroy said the city is excited about the program. Adding, the city set aside $2.9 million to equip officers by 2020, an allotment of Measure N money.

“You’ll have protection on both sides,” Conroy said. “Both for the officers and also for the community.”

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office rolled out their body-worn cameras in phases as well.

Currently, 95 deputies with KCSO wear the body cameras.