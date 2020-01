Bakersfield police is asking for feedback on their recent crackdown on street racing.

The department will have a forum on social media this week.

You can tune in to it on Facebook or Instagram Thursday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m.

The department says it’s also considering an in-person forum at Independence High School on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

In the last few weeks, Bakersfield police officers have impounded several vehicles and issued dozens of citations in response to the growing anger against street racers.